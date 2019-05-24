Setting sail this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some boat safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial Day Weekend is one of the BIGGEST weekends for boaters.
“Some of the stuff that needs to be addressed is just simple registration," said Major Chris Reed with Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. "Make sure you have life jackets for everyone on board. Make sure your boat is in good shape. Not a good time to be out on the water to discover you have some issues with your boat.”
Reed stresses the importance of life jacket safety, because they just might save your life.
“We have had eight drownings in the state so far. That’s too many," said Reed. "Life jackets work best when you wear them. They won’t work if they are not on your person.”
Reed reminds boaters to have fun the safe way, and that includes trading in your alcoholic beverage for something a little more hydrating.
“Alcohol is not a good way to stay hydrated," he said. "It will be hot this weekend. Alcohol will dehydrate you and the will inhibit your ability to operate the boat.”
Reed says their top priority is keeping the public safe this holiday weekend.
“Increased presence will be out on these bodies of water, ensuring compliance and ensuring safety. We will make sure you all have a safe and enjoyable weekend," said Reed.
