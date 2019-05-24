Ross Bjork leaves Ole Miss to take same position at Texas A&M

“We will forever cherish our time at Ole Miss and in Oxford. I want to thank Dan Jones, Archie Manning and Mike Glenn for giving me the opportunity to be an Ole Miss Rebel in 2012. I am proud of the athletics accomplishments and the infrastructure improvements we were able to achieve during the last seven years, but I am most proud of our student-athletes. They always believed they could achieve greatness in the classroom, and now Ole Miss Athletics has the highest grade point average, graduation rates and APR scores in the history of the program. Despite some challenges along the way, Ole Miss is a great place, and I appreciate all of the support that every Chancellor has provided and especially my strong relationship with Larry Sparks. We have built lifelong friendships and will always revere our time as Rebels.”