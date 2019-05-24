One man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Carriere man was shot and killed after fleeing from and shooting at a Pearl River County deputy Thursday.
The deputy responded to a call involving someone making suicidal threats and believed to be armed.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy observed this person driving a vehicle on White Chapel Road. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. The deputy pursued the vehicle until it crashed at the intersection of Anchor Lake and Lumpkin roads.
As the deputy pulled up to the crash scene he was fired upon. The deputy returned fire and struck the driver. The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Adam Michael McCoy, was pronounced dead at Highland Community Hospital.
Pearl River County Deputy Coroner Albert Lee said McCoy’s body was taken to Jackson for autopsy, and a cause of death will be released pending the results.
The deputy was not injured during the exchange of gunfire.
Investigators with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations were notified of the incident and have since taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.