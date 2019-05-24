Man suspected of robbing Pearl and Ridgeland gas stations arrested

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect who held up a Pearl gas station and Ridgeland gas station Thursday has been caught.
30-year-old Joshua Demon Washington was taken into custody after his car was found on Lakeland Drive by Flowood Dr. early Friday morning.
Washington is being held at the Rankin County jail.
At 5:00 a.m. Thursday, there was an armed robbery at the Circle K in Pearl on S. Pearson Road. The suspect entered the business, showed a gun, and took money from the cash register before fleeing.
Ridgeland police say Washington is also a suspect in an armed robbery of a business that happened Thursday afternoon near the Reservoir.
The suspect fired a shot before driving away in a dark colored sedan.
He is now being held at the Rankin County jail with no bond.
If you have any information on this case, please call Pearl Police at 601-939-7000.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.