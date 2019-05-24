Flowood BBQ restaurant offering reward to catch suspects who used stolen check

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Little Willie’s BBQ in Flowood is asking for the public’s help to find two people who used a stolen check to pay for their food.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, a man and woman ordered food and then paid with a stolen Trustmark check.
“They ordered quite a bit of food and we would like to know we helped them not be able to to this to someone else.”
The restaurant is offering a $500 reward to the person who can identify these criminals. If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction, you will get the cash.
If you have any leads, please contact the Flowood Police Department at 601-932-5400 or the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480.
