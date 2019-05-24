First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity crank up into Memorial Day weekend

FRIDAY: After morning clouds and patches of fog break, expect another round of hot, summery sunshine to take us round out the work and school week. Highs will work their way back into the lower 90s, feeling like the upper 90s, thanks to the humidity. Overnight – partly clear skies with a few patches of fog possible by morning; lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Our late Spring heat wave will crank up throughout the weekend; expect more of the same though, with morning clouds giving way to sunshine fairly quickly. Highs will push their way into the lower and middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will near 100° at times.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our ridge of high pressure will continue through Memorial Day and the start of the short work week for many with highs in the middle 90s. Expect a few more clouds in the skies Monday, breaking into more sunshine again by Tuesday. By the end of the week, the heat will dial back a few clicks as the ridge of high pressure begins to break down – this will bring up chances for showers and storms to return.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.