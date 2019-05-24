Crews on scene of Amtrak train wreck just outside of Bentonia

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department and Bentonia police are on the scene of a train crash.
The crash happened just before 10:30 am at the intersection of Trestle Road and Cessna Road just outside of Bentonia and involves an Amtrak train and a tanker truck. According to law enforcement, the tanker truck was trying to cross the railroad tracks when the the Amtrak train, which was headed southbound, collided with it.
The driver of the truck, 62-year-old Curtis Moore of Bolton, suffered serious injuries to his head and leg. He’s currently being airlifted to UMMC.
An engineer and passenger on the train were complaining of minor injuries.
We have a crew enroute to the scene and will provide updates.
This is a developing story.
