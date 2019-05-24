Community group and UMMC surgeons provide trauma training for crime scenes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several groups are working together to promote reconciliation, violence interruption and provide training to deal with traumatic injuries at crime scenes.
The People's Advocacy Institute, City of Jackson and doctors from the University of Mississippi Medical Center are providing training that could save lives.
With an increase in violence, more every day citizens could find themselves in the middle of a crime scene.
Devon Loggins, a participant in the Trauma Training Session said, "I live in Jackson and so in order for me to make my difference in the way that I can as an individual, I need to be engaged and this was part of it."
Tyson Jackson, a Community Organizer said, "I think it's very important that we engage the community and we provide resources for the community to do something about the issues that we're looking at, and violence is one of those issues."
Dr. Felicitas Koller, a Transplant Surgeon at UMMC said, "I think the first thing that people should be aware of is scene security. Not to intervene if the scene is unsafe. Right, so learning how to assess a scene and to make an assessment about whether they should intervene."
Dr. Koller says also always remember to dial 911 for help.
The Association of Women Surgeons and Trauma Surgeons from UMMC were part of Thursday night’s training session on trauma.
