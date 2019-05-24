City reviewing business license for kennel owner charged with animal cruelty

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise city officials are in the process of reviewing the business license for an animal boarder charged with animal cruelty.
Donna Lindgren, owner of Kountry Kennel, is charged with one count of cruelty to animals. Police say this charge stems from a malnourished German Shepherd that was removed from the home pet boarding facility. Police say the conditions of the boarding facility were unsanitary and animals in the owners care were being held in cages too small for their size.
“They seized a German Shepherd dog. The dog that was seized weighed approximately 36 pounds which is abnormal for a German Shepherd. They usually weigh more," said Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund.
Police started the investigation after receiving a complaint from a family who had used the company to watch their pets recently. It was the first formally filed complaint, but police say there were reports of complaints back in 2016. The city confirmed the business received its first business license in 2015.
“We have made an arrest and charged this individual with one charge at this point, but the investigation is not over,” said Haglund.
Now the city is in the process of reviewing the owner’s business license. Enterprise Communication Director Jason Wright confirmed the owner has the option of going before the council or surrendering her license. Wright says the boarder had been in compliance with the city for paperwork since first submitting their information in 2015. Because the boarding location is outside the city limits, the city does not conduct inspections on the location.
A date for the hearing has not been set. It is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.