Choctaw tribal member sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in brutal killing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 23-year-old Keyshawn Willis, of Conehatta, Mississippi, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 132 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for voluntary manslaughter.
Willis was also ordered to pay a $1500 fine. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze with the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced.
Willis entered a guilty plea before Judge Jordan on July 6, 2018 to one count of voluntary manslaughter for his role in the death of a Choctaw man. On November 2, 2017, four members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians assaulted and killed another Tribal member in the Tucker Community.
Willis’ co-defendants, Jerome Steve and Keenan Martin each pled guilty to second degree murder and were sentenced in March 2019. They both received a prison sentence of 45 years followed by five years of supervised release. A fourth defendant, Monte Isaac, died while awaiting sentencing.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Patrick Lemon, Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk and Special Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Payne. It was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Police Department.
