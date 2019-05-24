ATTN SHOPPERS: Your Guide to Memorial Day savings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial Day weekend is the official kickoff to summer.
With an extra day off this weekend for most consumers, retailers are offering plenty of sales. According to BlackFriday.com, Memorial Day is a particularly good weekend for mattresses, appliances and furniture.
MEMORIAL DAY MATTRESS DEALS
Bear Mattress: Use promo code MD20 to get 20% off your entire order from May 16 to May 28. Plus, get two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress purchase.
Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off store- and site wide May 20 to May 27. All mattress purchases include a 120-night trial period, as well as free shipping and returns.
Mattress Firm: The retailer is offering some deals for early shoppers and more deals for Memorial Day weekend shoppers. Now through May 27, get a king for the price of a queen and a queen for the price of a twin when you buy select brands. Plus, get a free adjustable base (up to $699 in value) when you make a purchase of $499 or more.
During the weekend, get a Beautyrest queen mattress for $99 ($100 off). On Saturday, get a free Purple-brand pillow ($99 value) with a purchase of $799 or more. Sunday to Monday, get a free Tulo pillow ($89 value) with a purchase of $499 or more online only. See details.
Nest Bedding: From May 20 to June 3, get $100 to $200 off select Nest Bedding mattress, plus a free Easy Breath Adjustable Pillow. See details.
Purple: Through June 3, get up to $100 off mattresses plus free sheets (up to a $229 value). Plus, get 10% off all non-mattress products and a buy-one-get-one-free special on Purple blankets.
Serta: Save up to $600 on Serta iComfort mattress sets and adjustable foundation sets from May 18 to June 3.
Tempur-Sealy: The Memorial Day sale runs for more than a month, from May 5 to June 3 and features the following deals:
- $300 off Tempur-LuxeAdapt and Breeze. See details.
- $200 off Stearns & Foster Estate ES2 and Estate ES4
- $200 off Sealy Premium Hybrid and Conform. See details.
MEMORIAL DAY APPLIANCE DEALS
Best Buy: Through June 5, save up to 40% on appliance Top Deals. The sale includes washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more. Plus, get a free $100 Best Buy gift card when you buy two or more major appliances totalling $1,500 or more.
Home Depot: Get up to 40% off on appliance Special Buys through June 5. Ranges, wall ovens and microwaves are up to 35% off. Save the most when you buy four-piece kitchen suites. Small appliances, such as digital air fryers, are also discounted.
Lowe's: Through June 5, get up to 40% off appliance Special Values. Plus, get free local delivery on major appliances $299+ and free installation of select dishwashers.
Sears: From May 19 to May 25, get up to 40% off appliances.
MEMORIAL DAY FURNITURE DEALS
Home Depot: From May 15 to May 31, Home Depot is offering a slew of discounts on a huge variety of items. Highlights include up to 20% off home decor, up to 30% off select fryers, up to 20% off baskets and boxes, and up to 30% off wallpaper.
Laura Ashley: Get up to 30% off any order during the Spring Event, which ends June 3.
Lowe's: The Memorial Day sale features lots of gardening deals, including buy-3-get-1-free deals on select raised bed soil. Plus, get up to 35% off on select tools through May 29.
Made In: The kitchenware company is offering 15% off all individual items from May 24 to May 27.
Modsy: Get 20% off all design packages with promo code MEMORIAL May 20 to 27. Plus, coupon code YESWAY gets you free shipping on orders over $500 through May 31.
Overstock: Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout sale runs May 14 to May 27. After that, some savings will be extended from May 28 to June 3. The sale offers an extra 20% off in almost all departments and two-day delivery on thousands of products. Highlights include patio furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49 and living room chairs starting at $99.
Pier 1: Leading into Memorial Day, get 20% off a variety of outdoor items until May 21, including bird houses, garden planters and windchimes. Plus, until May 21, get up to 40% off outdoor furniture. Then, from May 22 to May 27, get up to 50% off storewide and an extra 25% off clearance.
Target: Get up to 30% off patio items and home items through May 27. Plus, use this promo code to get an extra 15% off.
True Value: Get free shipping on any order placed by May 27.
Wayfair: Get up to 70% off a wide range of furniture and home decor items during the Memorial Day weekend clearance sale.
Walmart: Get Rollback pricing on select grills and find inflatable pools starting at $20 until May 31. Plus, shop the Memorial Day Savings Center to get up to 40% off a huge range of home items.
World Market: Use this coupon code to save an extra 15% on orders over $199 through Memorial Day.
ALL SORTS OF OTHER MEMORIAL DAY DEALS
Ralph Lauren - Get up to 40% off + Extra 30% off Sale Styles when you paste this promo code at Ralph Lauren.
Levi’s - Enter this coupon code to get 30% off on any order sitewide at Levi’s.
Elizabeth Arden: Use this promo code until May 27 to get a free full-size Green Tea Honey Drops body cream with orders over $100.
Jockey: Use coupon code 15OFF and get 15% off your entire Jockey purchase through May 31.
Katy Perry Collections: Use this coupon code sitewide through May 27 to get 20% off your order.
KBH Jewels: Use code Summer15 to get 15% off orders up to $200; code Summer20 to get 20% off orders up to $1,000 and Summer25 to get 25% off orders of $1,000+. Shop the sale here.
Nordstrom: The Half-Yearly Sale (which continues until June 2) offers up to 50% offselect clothing. Plus, get a free Clinique bonus gift with a Clinique purchase over $29 until May 28, while supplies last..
Soma Intimates: Get up to 50% off sale items through Memorial Day. From May 25 to 27, get 15% off your entire purchase. Or 30% off your purchase of $150 or more and 40% off your purchase of $200 or more. Available only at Soma.com, not in stores.
Theory: Get up to 60% off from May 13 to May 29.
Urban Outfitters: Save up to 50% on select styles until May 28.
Vineyard vines: Shop the Whale of a Sale promo (which runs May 10 to 26), and get up to 50% off clothing for the whole family.
CheapOair: Planning a last-minute getaway? Use this coupon code until May 31 to get up to $27 off your Memorial Day flight.
Expedia: Get up to 40% off select hotels when you book by May 30.
Friendly Planet Travel: Save up to $900 per person on trips booked between May 23 and 29, starting at $1,399. The sale includes 60+ international travel packages to destinations such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Thailand and more. Use sale code MEMORIALDAY19 starting 12 a.m. ET on May 23 through May 29. See the sale.
Intrepid Travel: Book with Intrepid Travel around Memorial Day weekend and save on adventures all summer long. For example, book by May 31 and save 25% on Europe and Bahamas sailing trips through Aug. 31.
Southwest Vacations: Get up to 55% off select vacation packages until June 3.
Dell: Get up to 50% off laptops and other computers during the Dell Memorial Day sale. Highlights include:
- 25% off Inspiron Chromebook 11
- 20% off the new Inspiron 14 3000
- 20% off Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1
- 28% off Inspiron Gaming Desktop
EBay: eBay is rolling out Memorial Day deals daily, May 20 through May 27. Some highlights include:
- Apple Watch Series 3 - 42MM - GPS-WiFi Bluetooth, for $249.00 (19% off)
- Google Pixel 3a Fatory Unlocked for $370 (7% off)
- Google Home Hub with Google Assistant for $74.99 (50% off)
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $178 (29% off)
HP: Get up to 60% off select products, plus free shipping during the HP Memorial Day sale. Highlights include:
- $150 off HP Envy Desktop
- 250 off HP Envy Laptop - 17T
- $60 off HP Envy 5055 All-In-One Printer
Walmart: The Memorial Day sale includes up to 40% off robotic vacuum cleaners, TVs and more. For example, get $200 off a Samsung 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV.
Academy Sports + Outdoors: All bikes are on sale until June 1.
Cabela’s: Various hunting, fishing, hiking and camping gear is up to 50% off through Memorial Day weekend.
1-800Lighting- Reveal this promo code to get up to 20% off Memorial Day Sale + Free Shipping on orders of $49 or more from 1-800Lighting.
BestUsedTires.com- Memorial Day Sale: Get $15 off on orders over $150 when you click this promo codeat BestUsedTires.com.
BodyBuilding.com- Memorial Day Sale: Get 25% off orders over $75 when you use this promo code at BodyBuilding.com.
ContactsDirect- Memorial Day Preview Sale! Copy this promo code to get $30 off your purchases when you spend at least $150 at contactsdirect.
Cost Plus World Market- Memorial Day WMR Members! Get an extra 20% off your purchases + Free Shipping on orders of $99 or more from Cost Plus World Market.
Cost Plus World Market- Memorial Day Sale! Reveal this promo code to get an extra 15% off on your purchase and Free Shipping on orders of $99 at Cost Plus World Market.
DERMABLEND- Redeem this promo code to get 20% off your entire order at DERMABLEND.
dr. brandt skincare- Memorial Day Sale: Get 35% off any order when you redeem this promo at dr. brandt skincare.
DVF- Memorial Day Event: Enter this coupon code to get an extra 25% off Sale items at DVF.
eBooks.com- Reveal this coupon code to get 15% off on orders during Memorial Weekend at eBooks.com.
ECCO- Take Additional 40% off All Sale Items + Free Shipping when you use this promo code at ECCO.
Elie Tahari- Memorial Day Sale! Get 40% Off Wear-Now Styles of $125+ when you use this promo code at Elie Tahari.
French Connection- Memorial Day Sale: Get 40% off orders over $200 when you copy this promo code at French Connection.
Gander Outdoors- Paste 15% off any order when you click this promo code at Gander Outdoors.
glasses.com- Reveal this promo code to get 60% off Prescription Lenses from glasses.com.
GNC- Get 20% off on your entire purchase when you enter this coupon code at GNC.
Guitar Center- Enter this promo code to get 15% off single item when you spend at least $199 from Guitar Center.
Kay Jewelers- Copy this promo code to get 25% off Personalized Jewelry from Kay Jewelers.
Lenovo- Get 25% off Any ThinkCentre Towers or Desktops when you enter this promo code at Lenovo.
Rebecca Minkoff- Memorial Day Sale: Get up to 30% off Sale Styles when you activate this coupon code at Rebecca Minkoff.
Stein Mart- Memorial Day Sale! Get $10 off your sitewide purchase when you enter this promo code at Stein Mart.
Stetson- Take 20% Off Apparel & Boots Reminder when you use this promo code at Stetson.
Bulletproof: the food and supplements company (known for its Bulletproof Coffeewill offer 20% off sitewide from May 24 to May 28.
Costco: Get 20% off photo books through May 31.
Cratejoy: Get 20% off select subscriptions with this coupon code. The sale goes live for Cratejoy insiders (with code "Early Access") at midnight PST on May 23 and for the general public at midnight PST on May 24. It runs through May 27. See eligible crates.
DiscountContactLenses.com: Take 15% off your order with promo code MEMORIALDAY15, valid May 24 to 31 only.
DiscountGlasses.com: Use promo code MEMORIALDAY30 to get 30% off your order from May 24 to 31 only.
Godiva: Get up to 25% off select items from May 23 to May 28 when you order on Godiva.com.
Lensabl: Use coupon code MDW to get 20% off all lenses through May 31.
Perfect Memorials: Honor your loved ones' memories, and get 10% off your order from May 13 to May 28 with this promo code.
Udemy: Get up to 90% off select courses until May 28.
