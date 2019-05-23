2019 on track to be most violent year in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a violent start to the year in Jackson, and now it’s set a record.
According to F.B.I. statistics, this is the deadliest first five months the city has ever seen... and the violence continues with two homicides in the last 24 hours.
There have been 44 homicides in Jackson since the first of the year.
Of course police are keeping close tabs on those numbers, but also citizens who say they’re concerned for their safety.
Jackson police are looking for the shooter in the murder of a man found shot in a car on Beach Street overnight.
They’re also looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man found lying in the middle of McDowell Road Wednesday afternoon.
Escalating violence which is concerning residents.
Albert Coleman said, “It’s not safe for no one and it’s sad that we live in a day and time when it’s like coming up in the wild west.”
Convicted felon reformed to community activist, Big Al Coleman says Jackson's youth need more leadership, and that starts at home.
Coleman says, “This is becoming a regular thing, an ongoing thing that killing is cool. It’s not cool to kill and here’s the thing, I don’t think we have enough job opportunities. Enough of these younger youth being led by the right people.”
The boldness of the violent crimes is also at an all time high.
A surveillance video released by police shows suspects in the McDowell Road homicide.
One guy in the video has on a long sleeve shirt, and switches seats in a silver Nissan Altima.
We found this post on Instagram of what appears to be the same person. Next to him, a guy with a handgun with an extended clip hanging out of his pocket, while the two hang out near the murder scene.
Sergeant Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department said, “Obviously this is another crime involving a firearm and it appears that for whatever reason people are resorting to firearms to solve their issues. We said it before in the past and we’ll say it again: Firearms are not the answer.”
