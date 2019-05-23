Reservoir police remind boaters of the rules this Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial Day Weekend is around the corner, which means spots like the Ross Barnett Reservoir will be busy with boaters.
Lt. Trevell Dixon with the Reservoir police reminds boaters to party smart during this time of year.
"Make sure you have a fire extinguisher on your boat, make sure you also have enough life-jackets for everyone on your boat. If you have riders that are 12 and under while the boat is underway, make sure they all have life-jackets on. You also want to make sure that you have a throwable (flotation device) on your boat just in case for emergencies. You want to have something you can throw out to them,” said Dixon.
Reservoir police always communicate to boaters to drive safe out on the waters. Especially this year because the water level was lowered a foot-and-a-half by Pearl River Valley officials to battle the Giant Salvinia.
That means boaters should be on the lookout for logs and wood that sticks out of the water. They’re still fighting the Giant Salvinia with a program for boaters who go through the Pelahatchie Bay.
Reservoir police also say there are no glass containers allowed on the water or in their parks. And make sure to bring the proper items to dispose of your trash.
"Make sure you have a trash container. Most folks do come with a trash container section for that. If you don't, make sure you do have one on your boat to be able to store you trash," said Dixon.
Officials are also telling boaters to pay attention to signs and no wake zones. Spots such as the Pelahatchie Creek become narrow and shallow in some spots.
