Reservoir police remind boaters of the rules this Memorial Day weekend

"Make sure you have a fire extinguisher on your boat, make sure you also have enough life-jackets for everyone on your boat. If you have riders that are 12 and under while the boat is underway, make sure they all have life-jackets on. You also want to make sure that you have a throwable (flotation device) on your boat just in case for emergencies. You want to have something you can throw out to them,” said Dixon.