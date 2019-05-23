Rainbow Co-op coming to Northpark Mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Combining the shared vision and mission of Rainbow Co-op’s Board of Directors, shareholders, and the Community Development Department in Ridgeland, Rainbow Co-op will continue its nearly 40 year legacy at Northpark’s southeast entrance near Med Grille.
The new location was selected for its accessibility, foot traffic and abundant natural lighting.
“To welcome a store such as Rainbow Co-op is amazing," said Northpark General Manager Kasey Dickson. “The distinction and local product-mix is a win-win for Northpark and the community as a whole.”
The new store will focus on a curated inventory, concentrating on specialty items such as hard-to-find herbs, spices, supplements, coffees and teas, as well as a selection of popular “by-the-pound” items such as beans, rice and flour.
Rainbow Co-op will continue to offer popular natural grocery and beauty items.
There will be a community meeting for shareholders to discuss the changes on June 30 and a soft opening is planned for July.
The Grand Opening Celebration date and associated programming elements will be announced in late June.
Northpark, managed by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment in November of 2018.
