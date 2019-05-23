50-year-old pilot survives plane crash in Terry after engine fails, hits power lines

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A plane crashed in Terry on Lebanon Pinegrove Road Wednesday evening, confirms Major Pete Luke.
The 50-year-old pilot from Raymond told investigators that as he approached a landing strip on Jenkin Road, the plane’s engine failed, causing it to crash into power lines and then catch on fire.
According to a witness, the wheels of the plane caught the power lines and flipped upside down.
The witness also said that the pilot unbuckled his seat-belt and fell onto the ground and ran to safety.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.
Law enforcement and emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Entergy was also on the scene. Several homes near the accident were without power. Power has since been restored.
