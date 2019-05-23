Pearl gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect on the run

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A pearl gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
According to Lt. John Chalk, around 5:00 a.m. the Pearl Police Department received a 911 call from employees at the Circle K at 481 S. Pearson Road in reference to a robbery at the business.
Officers arrived and witnesses told them the suspect entered the business and produced a firearm.
He demanded for the clerk to open the register and took the money from inside.
Witnesses described the suspect as a dark skinned male possibly in his early 30′s, about 5′8″ and weighing about 185-200 lbs.
Store employees said no shots were fired and nobody was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000 or email criminalinvestigations@cityofpearl.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or send a tip to www.P3tips.com.
This is an active, ongoing investigation.
