Mayor Lumumba expected to endorse former police chief for Hinds Co. Sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Othor Cain, who says he’s working as a media consultant for the the Lee Vance for sheriff campaign, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is expected to endorse Lee Vance in his run for Hinds County Sheriff.
Vance is the former police chief for the Jackson Police Department. He retired during the Lumumba administration in December 2017 after spending more than 30 years with the department.
Cain says Lumumba is not endorsing Vance in any official capacity as Mayor.
The announcement is scheduled for Friday, May 24th at 11:30 a.m., on the steps of the Hinds County Courthouse.
Lumumba and Vance will reunite to talk about partnerships, collaborations and crime fighting enhancements.
