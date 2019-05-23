Matt Wallner delivers 10th-inning game-winning home run to beat Rice in C-USA opener

Matthew Guidry walked to lead off the 10th inning, and one out later, Wallner lashed his 20th home run of the season onto the grassy hill behind the right-field fence. It was the fourth-straight game with a homer for Wallner, who is the first Golden Eagle to do that since B.A. Vollmuth did it in 2010. Junior right-hander Cody Carroll threw three innings of one-hit baseball, allowing no runs on a walk with two strikeouts to get the victory and improve to 3-2. Walker Powell started the game for the Golden Eagles and gave up four runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.