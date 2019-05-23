Kindergartner receives Kingston Frazier Courage Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, a special student received a touching award at North Jackson Elementary School in Jackson.
Kindergartner Ky’lin Walls received the Kingston Frazier Courage Award. She was chosen because she showed character and perseverance throughout the school year. Kingston’s family was there for the presentation.
Six-year-old Kingston was kidnapped from a grocery store parking lot and killed in May 2017.
Three people face charges related to his death. One of them has pleaded guilty to accessory. Trials for the two others will begin in October.
