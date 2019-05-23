Jackson murder suspect arrested in Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect in a December 2018 shooting that left a 25-year-old woman dead was arrested in Atlanta.
48-year-old Jason Garrett was wanted in connection with the murder of Brittany Green. He was arrested by US Marshals on murder and convicted felon with a weapon warrants and has since been extradited back to Jackson.
Garrett appeared in court for his initial appearance Thursday morning and was given a $1 million bond.
In the early morning hours of December 16, 2018, Jackson police received a report of shots fired at Fuel Junction on Woodrow Wilson Ave. When they arrived, they found Brittany Green lying in the parking lot. She had been shot to death.
The family of Green made multiple pleas for Garrett to turn himself in to police.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.