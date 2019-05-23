Jackson Fire takes to the streets to ask you to “Fill the Boot"

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the next few days, don’t be surprised if your car is approached by a firefighter with a boot in his hand.
Jackson Fire Department is participating in the annual “Fill the Boot” drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Saturday, firefighters will collect donations at intersections throughout the capital city. It’s another way to help their community, they say.
“We’re donating our time to come out here and it’s important because you never know," said Firefighter/EMT Chauncey Townsend. "It could be someone in your family, it could be someone’s friend, so we like to come out here and collect the money to give to the research.”
“Fill the Boot” has been going on for more than 30 years in Jackson -- more than 65 years nationally -- and firefighters from all over the country participate.
“We signed up for this job to serve and protect and even though we’re not in house fires right now or doing wrecks, the monetary part is still helping somebody,” said Townsend.
Previously Jackson fire personnel have set up booths in front of large stores such as Kroger and Walmart, but this is the first year they’ll be working in the intersections. Firefighters ask that you give from the heart, and that you approach the intersections with caution.
You can find them at the following intersections:
Ellis Ave. / Robinson Road
Five Point / Woodrow Wilson
High Street/ Jefferson Street
Raymond Road / McDowell Road Ext.
Raymond Road / Ellis Ave.
Terry Road / McDowell Road
State Street / Duling Street
Lakeland Road / Lakeland Lane
Ridgewood Road / Old Canton Road
