Florence doctor surrendered license, prescriptions revoked

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A doctor whose Florence office was raided Monday by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and others surrendered his license under pressure on Monday around the time his office was raided.
That’s according to the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure. Dr. Ken Cleveland of the Board said Dr. Van Coleman has also surrendered his DEA number, which means all of his current prescriptions are no longer valid.
The investigation into Coleman started in 2018, but it was not the first time he had been under scrutiny. In 2013, he was required to take a prescribing course in lieu of being punished for failing to acknowledge that some of his patients were doctor shopping. The investigation continues, and we’re told others have also been arrested.
DEA Acting Special Agent Christopher Daniel said Coleman is believed to still be over-prescribing prescription medications.
Looking for evidence, search warrants were served on Coleman’s office in the Florence Family Medical Clinic and at his home. Authorities said he is not charged yet, but charges are forthcoming.
The Mississippi Boards of Nursing, Pharmacy, and Medical Licensure were involved with the investigation, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.