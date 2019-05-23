First Alert Forecast: Summer-like conditions continue...

Our summer-like heat and humidity continues! Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon, with feels-like temperatures well into the mid 90s... dry and mostly sunny conditions will take us through the rest of our Thursday evening. Anticipate much of the same by Friday with even hotter temperatures on the way for our Memorial Day Weekend!
A ridge of high pressure will be building into the region, leading to the hottest temperatures of the year so far by Sunday. Fortunately, this ridge will also keep the entire region dry throughout the weekend, allowing for easy-going travel! Stay cool and hydrated this weekend!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
