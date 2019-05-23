Crews working through the night to repair water main break in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Hazlehurst police are on the scene of a water main break that’s affecting traffic.
Chief Byron Swilley are helping to reroute traffic at Massengill Street and Ainsworth Street.
Residents are being detoured from Ainsworth Street to Lee Street.
Swilley said, they started getting calls about the water around 5 p.m.
The city’s Public Works Department is currently working on to repair the line.
Public Works could be working throughout the night to get water restored.
It’s unclear how much of the city is affected by this water main break.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.