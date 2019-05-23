Bulldogs outlast LSU in longest running game in SEC Tournament history

HOOVER, AL (WLBT) - Mississippi State managed to outlast LSU in the longest running game in Southeastern Conference tournament history.
In the 17th inning Gunner Halter would hit a walk-off single to secure the victory.
Justin Foscue scored on the two-out grounder at 3:03 a.m. CDT to end the 6 hour and 43 minute contest.
Mississippi State held a 4-0 lead after the third inning, but wouldn’t score again until the 16th inning.
The Tigers mounted a comeback scoring twice in the fifth, and tied the game at 4 with a two-run home run from Giovanni Digiacomo.
After going up 5-4 in the 16th, LSU almost had the game closed out, but with runners on the corners and two outs, second baseman Brandt Broussard couldn’t field a groundball from Jake Mangum, allowing the tying run to come home and score.
Mississippi State moves on in the winner’s bracket and will play one seeded Vanderbilt tonight in the last game of the day.
