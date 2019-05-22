Marijuana, cocaine, meth seized in largest-ever drug bust in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 80 pounds of marijuana as well as cocaine, meth, and firearms were seized in what investigators say is the largest drug bust to ever take place in Yazoo County.
Tuesday, the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that a marijuana odor was coming from a local storage facility at Davis Mini Storage off Hwy 3 in Yazoo City.
Once Yazoo SO obtained a search warrant, they were able to open the storage unity and found about 80 pounds of marijuana in a unit belonging to Robert Earl Fisher, Jr.
That search led to an additional search of Fisher’s home.
Wednesday, Yazoo SO investigators found about four pounds of marijuana, roughly 470 grams of meth, and three to four pounds of cocaine as well as several firearms inside Fisher’s home.
The street value of everything seized adds up to about $500,000.
Fisher has been arrested and has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute (1 of those counts within 1500 feet of a school) and felon in possession of firearms.
This is a Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.