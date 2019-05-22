Blackburn Middle School students sell veggies to the community from student-led garden

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University partnered with Blackburn Middle School to dig up their very first Learning Garden!
Today, all their hard work was on display. You’ll see fresh vegetables from sweet potatoes, to squash, and everything else in between.
People from around the metro-area came out to support the students gardening success but fruits and veggies aren’t the only ones growing!
“Instead of all of us being on our phones all day, we should really be in the garden!” exclaimed Amariye’e Ledbetter, a Blackburn Middle School student.
Ledbetter wants to inspire others to roll up their sleeves and better the community... one seed at a time!
“I think our community needs a change, and in order to change we are taking those baby steps,” she said.
Ledbetter says today is all about recognizing all the hard work that was put into the garden, saying, “The process of growing [the garden] took a long time. We had to come out here for long periods of time.”
The 6th grader says the garden has been more rewarding then she ever expected.
“I grew the vegetables, and now they are going somewhere special.”
“This is our first student led farmers market, so they grew sweet potatoes and banana peppers; They harvested them today and now they are selling them. We are so excited!” expressed Heather Wilcox, who is the Director of Community Engagement at Jackson State University.
“This really gave them the end of the year push! They are excited because it’s something different and new. The best part is seeing the student’s smile!”
