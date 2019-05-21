3-year-old Janiyah Brooks’ family speaks out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of 3-year-old Janiyah Brooks announced her funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m.
Brooks’ family said they wanted nothing more than to keep her alive and well, but understood that it was time for her to rest after so much pain.
A family trying to find peace during a time of sorrow after the death of their 3-year-old loved one.
Brooks died after being taken off life support, injured by what the Albany Police Department (APD) called a “heinous crime” of child abuse.
“She had brain damage, wounds, and broken fingers, it was a lot,” Daryl Faison, Brooks’ father, said.
Crystal Brooks, 19, Janiyah’s mother, and Gregory Parker, Crystal Brooks’ boyfriend, were charged in the case.
APD’s Family Protection Unit said Janiyah had injuries to her genital area, ribs and old wounds as well.
“She don’t have to be afraid now. Hear steps coming toward her and saying ‘well what’s going to happen now?’” Linda Faison said.
Brooks’ grandmother said the damage could not be undone despite their prayers.
“Even if she had survived, we all think about all the doctors psychologists, psychiatrists or what have you, to help bring her back whole, I don’t believe that she would have ever been whole,” Linda Faison said.
Daryl Faison was at work when he got the call about his daughter and rushed to be by her side. He said the call will always haunt him.
“At 12:15 p.m. she went to be with the lord, and I think it was best for us, because she won’t have to struggle no more, be beaten, heartbroken,” Daryl Faison said.
The family is preparing to say their final goodbyes as they lay Heaven’s newest angel to rest.
“I wish I was there to be there for her, and take her in my arms like I was supposed to, but I couldn’t,” Linda said.
Janiyah’s body was sent for an autopsy Monday and results are expected to surface in the coming days.
Both Crystal Brooks and Parker remain in jail.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.