Third suspect arrested for murder of rapper Lil Lonnie extradited to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third suspect has been arrested for the murder of local rapper Lonnie Taylor, who went by the stage name ‘Lil Lonnie’.
He was extradited to Jackson sometime during the first week of June.
Jackson Police Chief James Davis confirmed that 18-year-old Marshun Carr was arrested in Austin, Texas on Thursday, May 16. According to the Travis County Jail, Carr is not allowed bond and he’s a fugitive from justice.
Twenty-one-year-old Monya Davis was previously arrested in Texas and extradited back to Mississippi. He appeared for his initial court appearance on the morning of Monday, April 22, and was denied bond.
21-year-old Antoine Carr was also arrested in Austin, Texas in March. He was extradited and denied bond at his initial court appearance Wednesday, May 1.
On April 30, 2018 shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Montebello Drive in north Jackson where a car had crashed into the front of a home.
Taylor, who was driving the car when it crashed, had been shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Taylor continues to be remembered both locally and nationally for the impact he had on the city with his music.
“Really everywhere,” friend Barry Stevens said in 2018. “He was global, around the world. I could leave the state and people holler at me I tell them I’m from Jackson, they say 'you know Lil Lonnie? Yeah they knew him everywhere.”
Following the arrest of the first two suspects, Chief Davis said in a press conference that the investigation was ongoing and the motive behind Lil Lonnie’s death is still unclear -- but the arrests helped bring closure to those who knew and loved him.
“It gives closure to the community and also closure to his family," Chief Davis said in a press conference when the first two suspects were arrested. "He did a lot of positive things, I understand, for the community.”
Marshun Carr is being held at the Travis County Jail awaiting extradition to Mississippi.
