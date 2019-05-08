Program record three Bulldogs tabbed First Team All-SEC

Davidson rounded out the regular season ranking second in the conference with 61 RBI, becoming just the third Bulldog to record 60 RBI over a single season, and slugging percentage (.940). The Bulldog leader at the plate, Davidson also holds team highs in batting average (.391), on-base percentage (.492), runs scored (48), hits (59), doubles (8) and walks (21). Davidson is the lone player in the SEC to record at least 60 RBI, 55 hits and 45 runs scored this season.