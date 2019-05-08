Program-record four Rebels receive SEC softball postseason honors

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference office announced the 2019 All-SEC Teams, with a program-record four Rebels representing Ole Miss.
Kylan Becker was named First Team All-SEC for the second time in her career, the first since 2017. Molly Jacobsen landed on the second team in her first season at the Division I level, while Tate Whitley garnered All-Freshman Team laurels. Meanwhile, Kaylee Horton became the first player in program-history to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
The four all-league selections are the most the Rebels have ever been bestowed with. Prior to having three honorees in 2017, Ole Miss had never had more than two in a single year.
The first team nod adds a feather to the cap of Becker, the only First Team All-SEC player in Ole Miss-history. The senior finished the regular season with a .417 batting average, the third-highest mark in the conference. The Miami natives 70 hits ranked second in the SEC, while her 47 runs scored were the 10th-most in the league. Becker broke the Ole Miss-record with seven triples in 2019, most in the SEC.
Jacobsen becomes the third Ole Miss pitcher to be tabbed Second Team All-Conference, joining Kaitlin Leein 2017 and Amanda Fine in 1997 and 1998. The former Junior College Pitcher of the Year’s 1.76 ERA was the eighth lowest in the league, while her 13 wins ranked ninth. Jacobsen racked up 140 strikeouts to rank sixth in the SEC, also tying for sixth with four saves.
With Tate Whitley’s selection, Ole Miss has now had one member of the SEC All-Freshman Team four of the last five years. An outfielder from Angleton, Texas, Whitley posted the third-highest batting average on the team at .307 with five doubles and a triple, adding in 19 runs and 11 RBIs. The lefty also flashed the leather countless times this season, making highlight reel grabs in left.
Completing the clean sweep of all-conference honors for the Rebel outfielders, Kaylee Hortonbecomes the first-ever Ole Miss honoree on the SEC All-Defensive team. Making just one error in right field for a .971 average, Horton has not only made a myriad of web gem catches but has also proven to have a cannon of a right arm, tying for the outfield lead with four assists.
