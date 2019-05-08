Program-record four Rebels receive SEC softball postseason honors

The first team nod adds a feather to the cap of Becker, the only First Team All-SEC player in Ole Miss-history. The senior finished the regular season with a .417 batting average, the third-highest mark in the conference. The Miami natives 70 hits ranked second in the SEC, while her 47 runs scored were the 10th-most in the league. Becker broke the Ole Miss-record with seven triples in 2019, most in the SEC.