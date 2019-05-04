Judge dismisses charge in Canton voter fraud case

Charges dismissed against Sherman Matlock.

Judge dismisses charge in Canton voter fraud case
A Madison County judge dismisses charges in Canton voter fraud case for Sherman Matlock.
By Maggie Wade | May 3, 2019 at 8:43 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 11:00 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The charges against one of the nine people charged in the Canton voter fraud case was dismissed by a judge Friday.

Attorney Lisa Ross sent a copy of an order signed by Judge John Emfinger, dismissing the voter fraud case against Sherman Matlock.

>> READ THE FULL ORDER SIGNED BY THE JUDGE

Matlock was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury in November 2018 for voter fraud and voting by an unqualified person.

According to the indictment, Matlock committed the offenses by voting while being a felon convicted of manslaughter.

[ 3 On Your Side Investigates: Corruption in Canton ]

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.