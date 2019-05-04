Judge dismisses charge in Canton voter fraud case

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The charges against one of the nine people charged in the Canton voter fraud case was dismissed by a judge Friday.
Attorney Lisa Ross sent a copy of an order signed by Judge John Emfinger, dismissing the voter fraud case against Sherman Matlock.
Matlock was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury in November 2018 for voter fraud and voting by an unqualified person.
According to the indictment, Matlock committed the offenses by voting while being a felon convicted of manslaughter.
