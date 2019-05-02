VIDEO: Matt Luke, Dan Mullen read mean tweets directed at them

ATLANTA, GA (WLBT) - College football fans can be very vocal with their opinions on Twitter.
During the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge, Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke and former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen, along with several other college coaches, got the chance to read some of the mean tweets directed at them.
Tweets like..
“Dan Mullen looks like he puts his shirts on with the hangers still in them.”
“Matt Luke pours milk in the bowl before the cereal.”
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, UNC’s Mack Brown, UNC basketball coach Roy Williams, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn were also included in the video and had some zingers themselves.
“Roy Williams strikes me as the kind of guy who just bites down on string cheese instead of peeling it first.”
“Dabo Swinney looks like the kinds guy that would take church slow-pitch softball way too seriously.”
Watch the video for yourself.
All in all, the tweets were pretty tame, but the coaches were all good sports about the whole thing.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.