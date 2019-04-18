New Orleans Saints 2019 schedule

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints just missed out on a Super Bowl berth last season. So in 2019, the Black and Gold got prime billing by the schedule makers.
The Saints will appear in primetime on four occasions this upcoming season.
In week 1 against the Texans on Monday Night Football, week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night, and hosting the Colts in week 15 on MNF.
They will also travel to the L.A. Rams in week two for a much-anticipated rematch of the “NOLA no-call.”
When the teams last met, the referees blatantly missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter of the Saints-Rams NFC Championship game.
Rams defender Nikell Robey-Coleman steamrolled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived.
No penalty was called, and the Saints were forced to kick a field goal with enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the game. The NFL changed its replay rules during the offseason to help ensure a mistake like that would not happen again.
Here’s a full list of the Saints 2019 schedule.
Week 1- vs. Texans, 6:10 p.m., September 9
Week 2- at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., September 15
Week 3- at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m., September 22
Week 4- vs. Cowboys, 7:20 p.m., September 29
Week 5- vs. Buccaneers, 12:00 p.m., October 6
Week 6- at Jaguars, 12:00 p.m., October 13
Week 7- at Bears, 3:25 p.m., October 20
Week 8- vs. Cardinals, 12:00 p.m., October 27
Week 9- BYE
Week 10- vs. Falcons, 12:00 p.m., November 10
Week 11- at Buccaneers, 12:00 p.m., November 17
Week 12- vs. Panthers, 12:00 p.m., November 24
Week 13- at Falcons, 7:20 p.m., November 28
Week 14- vs. Niners, 12:00 p.m., December 8
Week 15- vs. Colts, 7:15 p.m., December 16
Week 16- vs. Titans, 12:00 p.m., December 22
Week 17- at Panthers, 12:00 p.m., December 29
