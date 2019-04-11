Consider This: Sanderson Farms Championship

With a stronger field this year’s event should have record crowds and that should mean record ticket sales. So not only will the winner take home more money, but so will the local groups like Baton Children’s Hospital that benefit from this event. Mississippi will also receive more visibility as the Saturday and Sunday rounds will be carried on NBC… right here on WLBT. We recognize and thank Sanderson Farms, Century Club Charites and the many volunteers for their commitment to this important event. As you watch golf’s greatest at Augusta National this week, you can also look forward to seeing many of those players competing at the Jackson Country Club later this year.