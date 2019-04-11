Consider This: Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - As the golf world focuses on Augusta, Georgia and The Masters this week, golf’s most high-profile event, it’s a great time to recognize the folks at Sanderson Farms, specifically Joe Sanderson, for his commitment to Mississippi. Previous Mississippi PGA tournaments have been held opposite other PGA events and most of the biggest names in golf would skip the Mississippi competition. This year that changes. Mississippi now has a stand-alone PGA tournament that will take place the week of September 16th.
With no conflicting events, we should see some of the most popular players descend on Central Mississippi for the PGA’s second tournament of the 2019-2020 season. To make this happen Sanderson Farms increased the purse by more than $2 million to $6.6 million, with the winner now taking home more than $1M in prize money and 500 FedExCup points. And… what some might argue is even more valuable… an invite to play in the The Masters.
With a stronger field this year’s event should have record crowds and that should mean record ticket sales. So not only will the winner take home more money, but so will the local groups like Baton Children’s Hospital that benefit from this event. Mississippi will also receive more visibility as the Saturday and Sunday rounds will be carried on NBC… right here on WLBT. We recognize and thank Sanderson Farms, Century Club Charites and the many volunteers for their commitment to this important event. As you watch golf’s greatest at Augusta National this week, you can also look forward to seeing many of those players competing at the Jackson Country Club later this year.
