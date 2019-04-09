Boosie Badazz released from jail after arrest in Georgia

(Editor’s note: This story has been modified to clarify that Antonio Allen arrested was not the former free safety with the New York Jets, as was originally reported by the Newnan Times-Herald.)
NEWNAN, GA (WAFB) - Louisiana rapper, Boosie Badazz, formerly Lil’ Boosie, has been released from jail after being arrested on drug and weapon charges in Newnan, Georgia.
Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., was arrested on Monday, April 8, and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana.
It’s also been reported that Boosie was arrested along with Antonio Allen, 30. Allen is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, and possession of marijuana.
The sheriff’s office says the two were arrested when a deputy noticed a white Dodge Charger swerving in and out of its lane, nearly side swiping another vehicle, on Crossing Bypass. According to a report from The Newnan Times-Herald, the deputy noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the vehicle after he pulled it over.
During a search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office says they found about 11 g of suspected marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun. They also reportedly found a bag full of cash, and a vape pen with suspected THC oil inside.
Boosie reportedly admitted to talking on the phone while driving and told the deputy Allen was his body guard.
The sheriff’s office also says they determined the car was a rental from Florida, but was not registered in either Hatch or Allen’s name.
According to jail records, Boosie bonded out Tuesday, April 9.
