Top official at Nissan plant in Canton arrested for domestic violence

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - The man listed as the Vice President of Manufacturing at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant has been arrested for Simple Domestic Assault in the city of Madison.
According to Captain Kevin Newman with Madison police, 41-year-old Philip T. Calhoun was arrested April 6 and had his initial court appearance on the 7.
Nissan says they are aware of the situation, but they do not discuss HR matters or private matters of employees.
According to the company’s website, Calhoun “is responsible for the operation of Nissan’s vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, including safety, quality, operations, productivity and environmental compliance.”
Calhoun received a $1,000 bond and has since been released.
