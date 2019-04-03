Father sentenced to 40 years without parole for punching 1-month-old child ‘hard, multiple times’

Police records show the mother of the infant, 22-year-old Makayla Fricke, was also arrested on April 2 and charged with injury to a child. According to the arrest warrant, she originally told officers she didn’t believe Fox would injure their child and didn’t know what happened to her son. After speaking with her more, and after police told her Fox admitted to punching the child, she said he told her what he did when he woke her up from her nap. She is charged with injury to a child because she didn’t report the assault. She told police she did not know if Fox had done this before.