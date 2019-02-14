Advocates gather for Mental Health and Wellness Day at State Capitol

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Wednesday was Mental Health and Wellness Day at the state Capitol.
People all across the Jackson metro came together with one voice, and that voice is speaking up and raising awareness about mental health.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness organized the event and partnered with advocacy groups and state agencies across the Magnolia State.
Monica Wolters is one of many advocates for mental health, and she shared some of her story.
“If you can imagine a mirror shattering, that is what happened to me. I was a shattering mirror," she said. “It was a traumatic experience, it broke me down and gradually through the years I rebuilt who I was.”
Wolters is one of 200 advocates in Mississippi who are sharing their journey and struggles with mental health.
Wolters was diagnosed 18 years ago. She not only credits the help and love from others, she also points to a higher power.
“Faith and spirituality has been huge. Reading scripture helps us know how to think and act and treat others. That has been vital in helping me," she said.
Wolters has faced a lot, but she now lives without fear. She wants anyone else out there battling mental illness to know help is available for those that need it.
“Help is available, treatment is available, and recovery is very real and possible.”
Wolters says if recovery is possible for her, it’s possible for anyone else living with mental illness.
“You will be healed as you heal others," she said. “Helping people meet their recovery goals only enhances my own recovery.”
If you or someone you love is dealing with mental illness call the Mississippi Department of Health’s 24/7 helpline at 1-877-210-8513.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.