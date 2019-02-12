Former Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons tears ACL

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons tore his ACL while going through position drills training for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Simmons, who was projected to be a top-15 pick in April’s NFL Draft, announced the injury on Twitter.
He says he will undergo surgery early next week and will then begin the rehab process.
ESPN’s NFL reporters Chirs Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday morning.
In the regular season, Simmons led the Bulldogs with 14.5 tackles for loss. His two tackles for loss in the 2018 Egg Bowl victory against Ole Miss put him at 30 career tackles for loss, ranking seventh in MSU history. The third year starter ranked fourth on the team with 59 tackles, which led all defensive linemen in the SEC, as well. His 14.5 tackles for loss in the 2018 season was also tied for fourth in the SEC.
He recently took home the Conerly Trophy, signifying the top football player in the state of Mississippi. Simmons is also a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll with over a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
The 2019 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.
