3 On Your Side Investigates: Searching for Sky Burnley

“I didn’t give birth to him, but I loved him so much,” says Vicky Burnley. “For his brother and sister, and his mom and dad -- the agony. This is different than having a child that dies. This is probably a child that’s died that you have no idea if he suffered, how much agony he went through, how much pain they put him through. And the only way we’re going to have peace is to know what happened and find him and bring him home."