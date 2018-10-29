Cameron Champ wins 1st PGA Tour Title at Sanderson Farms

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - After shaky bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes plus birdies from Corey Conners it seemed that Cameron Champ’s first time in contention on tour would be short lived.
But then something just switched for Champ. Birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th put him back into the lead. Then on the 17th, Champ had a huge par putt to give him a two stroke lead entering the final hole. On the 18th, Connors bogied while Champ birdied, which gave Champ the victory by 4.
“I’m very proud of Cameron,” said Cameron’s father, Jeff Champ. “I wasn’t sure he was going to win and if he didn’t. I was going to be fine with that because you have to learn to win. I always tell him about Tiger (Woods) because he was in that situation so many times."
“I almost choked,” Cameron said. “To see how I’ve progressed as a person, with my game this last year and just to be able to put it all together to help me win this week was awesome.”
At just 23 years old, Camerson is now $792,000 richer after claiming his first PGA Tour victory.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.