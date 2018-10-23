Woman’s husband was target in Rankin Co. murder-for-hire plot

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A mother and daughter are behind bars for their roles in a murder-for-hire plot in Rankin County.
The target of their scheme was the daughter’s husband, identified as Marty Douglas McCalister.
Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 48-year-old Tanja R. Peavy, and her 25-year-old daughter Lauren A. Peavy, from their Florence home at approximately 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Rankin County sheriff’s deputies were contacted by Chief Detective Jerry Martin of the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office on October 15. Detective Martin provided information about individuals from Rankin County who were inquiring about hiring a “hitman.”
The mother-daughter duo was then identified by Walthall and Rankin County deputies. Their target was identified as Lauren’s husband.
An undercover Rankin County deputy posed as a contract killer/”hitman”, and made contact with the suspects. They offered to pay the deputy $500 to have their target “taken out.”
Tanja and Lauren were taken into custody, without incident, at their home located at 323 Midway Drive.
Lauren’s husband, Marty, was outside working on a car when deputies pulled up.
He says he had no idea what the women were plotting to have someone kill him.
Deputies played a recording for Marty of his mother-in-law speaking with the under cover deputy and offering $500 to kill him. She didn’t know she was actually speaking with an undercover deputy.
The women are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Bond was set Tuesday morning at $50,000 each.
The women were ordered by the judge not to have contact with the victim.
