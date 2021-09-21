Skip to content
WLBT’s things to know 9/21/21: Johnson & Johnson, Jackson garbage contracts, and JPS vaccination policy
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.
News
JPS could require all teachers and staff to receive COVID vaccine
News
Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Hernando man
Crime
Group of men playing cards ‘hit the floor’ as bullets fly into Natchez building
News
JPD cameras installed to monitor Belhaven activity and curb crime
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Roslyn Anderson
A recent increase in carjackings and break-ins have residents in one Jackson neighborhood on guard and living in fear.
Coronavirus
Jackson employees now have until October 15 to show proof of vaccination
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
The extension also applies to contractors and subcontractors who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract.
Crime
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City robbed bank day before incident, police say
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Patrice Clark
Startling new details have been revealed after an officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City.
News
Lumumba taps firm to pick up trash during emergency, but residents should expect hiccups
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
Mayor Lumumba discussed the city of Jackson’s garbage contract at his weekly media briefing on Monday afternoon.
News
No trace of missing Pearl man after truck found in Senatobia
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
Phillip John Brandt was last seen leaving his home in Pearl on September 12.
Coronavirus
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Courtney Ann Jackson
Witcher believes his billboard may have prompted the board of medical licensure adopting a Medical Misinformation or Disinformation policy.
Current Radar
Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hot, sticky Tuesday ahead of sweeping front mid-week
News
M-Braves ready for championship series
News
MSU forced to turn the page
News
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
News
VIDEO: Man seen bloodied after interaction with officer in Kosciusko
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
The detained person is later seen with a bloody face. The person who sent the video said they believe he is an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper.
News
Developers seek zoning changes to ‘expand and compliment’ Vieux Carre Apartments
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Anthony Warren
A roughly 4.8-acre parcel of land along the I-55 North frontage road could soon be used for a project that developers say would “expand and compliment” the Vieux Carre Apartments.
News
Yazoo City man’s body found on porch, arrest warrant issued for accused killer
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
Police have issued a warrant for 28-year-old Wesley Littleton, who they believed killed Willie Thomas.
News
‘It is his job to secure our border!‘: Reeves joins 25 governors asking for border crisis meeting with Biden
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
The governors are requesting a meeting within the next 15 days.
News
$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Anthony Warren
Gluckstadt, Highland Colony continue to be hot spots.
News
Supreme Court will hear arguments in Miss. abortion case on Dec. 1
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case that threatens to overturn the decades-old abortion protections established under Roe v. Wade.
News
Broadcast news veteran Joe Root dies at 89
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Sharie Nicole
Root was at the controls as the chopper’s cameras captured images of breaking news across Mississippi and sometimes beyond.
News
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,669 new cases reported Tues.
Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
News
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
and
Brendan Hall
According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Copiah County.
News
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Sharie Nicole
He downplayed the state’s death rate, reportedly the highest, per capita, in the country.
News
77-year-old found dead after Silver Alert
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
Volunteer firefighters discovered the body of a man whose disappearance launched a statewide Silver Alert.
News
Dwight Yoakam to come to City Hall Live in Brandon
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
Dwight Yoakam is coming to City Hall Live in Brandon on Friday, November 12th.
News
Authorities searching for two escaped inmates out of Pearl River Co.
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By
WLOX Staff
According to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, four inmates escaped from the Lenoir-Rowell Criminal Justice Center in the early morning hours of Sept. 19.
News
WLBT’s things to know 9/20/21: Vaccine for children, body found inside car in Copiah Co., and Gabby Petito updates
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.
News
One state representative hopes to pass a bill that compensates families of first responders who die from COVID-19
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By
Brendan Hall
COVID-19 is currently the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers nationwide.
News
‘I am a person of hope’: 13-year-old Jackson teen chooses others over himself with Make A-Wish
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By
Patrice Clark
One 13-year-old boy from Jackson made a wish not to help himself but help others.
News
JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning at 5075 I-55 North Frontage Rd.
News
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most vulnerable
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By
Brendan Hall
The panel’s recommendation will now go to the FDA, which isn’t required to follow the panel’s vote but usually does.
News
Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT
|
By
Jordon Gray
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision Saturday afternoon.
Mississippi State
Memphis uses rally, unusual punt return to defeat Miss. St.
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
Calvin Austin scored three second-half touchdowns including a questionable 94-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as Memphis rallied for a 31-29 victory over Mississippi State.
News
Former sheriff, former chief deputy refute Crisler’s claims that supervisors directed inmate transfers
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By
Anthony Warren
Document shows supervisor ordered detainee at Raymond Detention Center be moved.
News
Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By
Brendan Hall
The woman convicted of killing the toddler was granted a new trial after a judge learned a juror was related to the victim.