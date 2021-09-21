Baby Faces
WLBT’s things to know 9/21/21: Johnson & Johnson, Jackson garbage contracts, and JPS vaccination policy

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.
News

Jackson Public Schools could soon require ALL teachers and staff to get the COVID shot.
JPS could require all teachers and staff to receive COVID vaccine

News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene...
Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Hernando man

Crime

Group of men playing cards ‘hit the floor’ as bullets fly into Natchez building
TOP HEADLINES

News

JPD cameras installed to monitor Belhaven activity and curb crime

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Roslyn Anderson
A recent increase in carjackings and break-ins have residents in one Jackson neighborhood on guard and living in fear.

Coronavirus

Jackson employees now have until October 15 to show proof of vaccination

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The extension also applies to contractors and subcontractors who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract.

Crime

Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City robbed bank day before incident, police say

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Patrice Clark
Startling new details have been revealed after an officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City.

News

Lumumba taps firm to pick up trash during emergency, but residents should expect hiccups

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Mayor Lumumba discussed the city of Jackson’s garbage contract at his weekly media briefing on Monday afternoon.

News

No trace of missing Pearl man after truck found in Senatobia

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Phillip John Brandt was last seen leaving his home in Pearl on September 12.

Coronavirus

Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Witcher believes his billboard may have prompted the board of medical licensure adopting a Medical Misinformation or Disinformation policy.
Current Radar
Forecast

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hot, sticky Tuesday ahead of sweeping front mid-week

News

M-Braves ready for championship series

News

MSU forced to turn the page

News

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
News

VIDEO: Man seen bloodied after interaction with officer in Kosciusko

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The detained person is later seen with a bloody face. The person who sent the video said they believe he is an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper.

News

Developers seek zoning changes to ‘expand and compliment’ Vieux Carre Apartments

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
A roughly 4.8-acre parcel of land along the I-55 North frontage road could soon be used for a project that developers say would “expand and compliment” the Vieux Carre Apartments.

News

Yazoo City man’s body found on porch, arrest warrant issued for accused killer

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Police have issued a warrant for 28-year-old Wesley Littleton, who they believed killed Willie Thomas.

News

‘It is his job to secure our border!‘: Reeves joins 25 governors asking for border crisis meeting with Biden

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The governors are requesting a meeting within the next 15 days.

News

$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
Gluckstadt, Highland Colony continue to be hot spots.

News

Supreme Court will hear arguments in Miss. abortion case on Dec. 1

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case that threatens to overturn the decades-old abortion protections established under Roe v. Wade.

News

Broadcast news veteran Joe Root dies at 89

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
Root was at the controls as the chopper’s cameras captured images of breaking news across Mississippi and sometimes beyond.

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,669 new cases reported Tues.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.

News

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Copiah County.

News

‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
He downplayed the state’s death rate, reportedly the highest, per capita, in the country.

News

77-year-old found dead after Silver Alert

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Volunteer firefighters discovered the body of a man whose disappearance launched a statewide Silver Alert.

News

Dwight Yoakam to come to City Hall Live in Brandon

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Dwight Yoakam is coming to City Hall Live in Brandon on Friday, November 12th.

News

Authorities searching for two escaped inmates out of Pearl River Co.

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By WLOX Staff
According to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, four inmates escaped from the Lenoir-Rowell Criminal Justice Center in the early morning hours of Sept. 19.

News

WLBT’s things to know 9/20/21: Vaccine for children, body found inside car in Copiah Co., and Gabby Petito updates

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By WLBT.com Staff
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

News

One state representative hopes to pass a bill that compensates families of first responders who die from COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Hall
COVID-19 is currently the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers nationwide.

News

‘I am a person of hope’: 13-year-old Jackson teen chooses others over himself with Make A-Wish

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Patrice Clark
One 13-year-old boy from Jackson made a wish not to help himself but help others.

News

JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning at 5075 I-55 North Frontage Rd.

News

Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most vulnerable

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Hall
The panel’s recommendation will now go to the FDA, which isn’t required to follow the panel’s vote but usually does.

News

Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT
|
By Jordon Gray
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision Saturday afternoon.

Mississippi State

Memphis uses rally, unusual punt return to defeat Miss. St.

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Calvin Austin scored three second-half touchdowns including a questionable 94-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as Memphis rallied for a 31-29 victory over Mississippi State.

News

Former sheriff, former chief deputy refute Crisler’s claims that supervisors directed inmate transfers

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Anthony Warren
Document shows supervisor ordered detainee at Raymond Detention Center be moved.

News

Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Hall
The woman convicted of killing the toddler was granted a new trial after a judge learned a juror was related to the victim.