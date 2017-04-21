3 arrested after pound of marijuana and guns seized at Jackson home

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) - The Hinds County Sheriff's Street Crimes Unit seized over a pound of Hi-grade marijuana and a .40 caliber pistol and SKS rifle.
Deputies served a search warrant today around 4:20 p.m. at 1102 Lewis Street in Jackson.
22-year-old Quinton King of Jackson was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
18-year-old Morgan Wilburn of Jackson and 22-year-old Markell Mack of Jackson were charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
"Investigators received a tip and had this residence under surveillance for some time" said Major Pete Luke.
All three are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
