3 arrested after pound of marijuana and guns seized at Jackson home
By Morgan Howard | April 21, 2017 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated November 15 at 11:06 AM
Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) - The Hinds County Sheriff's Street Crimes Unit seized over a pound of Hi-grade marijuana and a .40 caliber pistol and SKS rifle.

Deputies served a search warrant today around 4:20 p.m. at 1102 Lewis Street in Jackson.

22-year-old Quinton King of Jackson was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

18-year-old Morgan Wilburn of Jackson and 22-year-old Markell Mack of Jackson were charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

"Investigators received a tip and had this residence under surveillance for some time" said Major Pete Luke.

All three are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

