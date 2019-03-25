55-year-old man killed in crash on I-220 in Jackson

By Morgan Howard | March 25, 2019 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 6:32 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly wreck that happened late Sunday night in Jackson.

According to Sgt. Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, it happened just before 12:00 am.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 220 near Industrial Drive.

One vehicle collided with another from behind leaving one driver deceased at the scene and a second injured.

Police say the man who died was a 55-year-old black male however, his identity is not yet being released.

The second driver, a 42 year-old black male, remains hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. This investigation is still ongoing.

