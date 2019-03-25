55-year-old man killed in crash on I-220 in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly wreck that happened late Sunday night in Jackson.
According to Sgt. Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, it happened just before 12:00 am.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 220 near Industrial Drive.
One vehicle collided with another from behind leaving one driver deceased at the scene and a second injured.
Police say the man who died was a 55-year-old black male however, his identity is not yet being released.
The second driver, a 42 year-old black male, remains hospitalized with moderate injuries.
The cause of the crash remains unknown. This investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.