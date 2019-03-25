Scattered Storms Monday

Mostly cloudy and mild this evening as temperatures slowly drop into the 60s after sunset. Scattered showers and storms arrive late tonight into Monday. Given the hit and miss nature of the storms, it will not rain constantly or everywhere, but any storm that does develop will have the potential to produce brief downpours, gusty wind, and hail. Overall, temperatures remain above average this week with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 40s.