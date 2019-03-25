Jackson police make third arrest after armed robbery, carjacking on Lakeover Drive

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested after an armed robbery and carjacking on Lakeover Rd.
29-year-old Dewan Traylor was arrested and charged with armed robbery of an individual and one count of armed carjacking on Monday.
27-year-old Audranna Champion was arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in the incident that happened March 8th.
Investigators charged 15-year-old Fredrica Bronson, Jr. with two counts of armed robbery of an individual and one count of armed carjacking.
Bronson has been charged as an adult. He remains in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.
A couple was robbed during the armed carjacking that happened in the 1400 block of Lakeover Rd.
Officers say that an older model red Ford pickup truck was taken along with some personal items.
When interviewed, the couple says they were robbed by a pair of armed men.
