Jackson police make arrest in Van Winkle Park Dr. homicide

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One man has died and another man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Jackson.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Kameron Pierson.
Jackson police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kendrick Palmer with murder.
The shooting happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to Jackson police, some kind of fight happened after two men met on Van Winkle Park Drive.
Police said when they arrived on scene, they found Pierson who had died from a gunshot wound inside a car.
A few moments later, officers were told that another man, also suffering from a gunshot wound, had arrived at a nearby hospital. This man was later identified as the suspect, Kendrick Palmer.
He was arrested after he was released from the hospital.
Police say the two men got into a fight before the shooting happened.
This investigation is ongoing.
