Jackson Fire Department to hold fire academy for citizens

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is holding its Citizens Fire Academy beginning Monday, March 25 through Monday, April 1.
The academy will promote fire safety and teach citizens the basic tactics and strategies of firefighting and rescue operations.
You must be at least 18 years of age to participate in the citizen’s academy and expected to attend 80 percent of the class to receive a certificate for graduation.
Class will be conducted at The Jackson Fire Department Training Facility, located at 1240 South Gallatin Street. Class time will be conducted between the hours of 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday (6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.) and Saturday (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.).
To apply, click here.
